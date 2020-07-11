PAVLIDES,
Panayioti (Peter):
Aged 94 years. Passed away on 9th July 2020 in the presence of family. Dearly loved husband of Anthoula for 65 years. Loved brother of Chrystalla and the late Yianni, the late Eleni and Panayiota. Loved uncle of Stelios, Jenny and Panayioti of Cyprus. Brother-in-law of the late Kyriaco and Maria, Despina and Damianos, Neove and Christos, and Christie and Betty. Peter was the honoured Protopsalti to the Holy Metropolis of New Zealand. Panayioti's funeral will be held in the Greek Church O Evangelismos tis Theotokou in Hania Street, Wellington, on Tuesday, 14 July, at 11.00am, thereafter at Makara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Church and Wellington Free Ambulance.
May your memory be eternal.
Published in Dominion Post from July 11 to July 13, 2020