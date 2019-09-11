GEORGE,
Panayiota (Penny):
Passed away peacefully on
9 September 2019 at Millvale House, Waikanae, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andreas; loving mother of Sophia and Peter; loved sister of Maria, Sophia, Christoforos (Palechori, Cyprus). Our sincere thanks to the staff at Millvale House, Waikanae, for their wonderful care and support of Penny. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Dementia Wellington may be left at the service. Messages to 'the George family' can be placed in Penny's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Penny will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God), 3 Hania Street, Mount Victoria, on Friday
13 September 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery. Condolences to be given at the Funeral Service.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019