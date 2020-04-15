WATTERS, Pamela Thelma:
Passed away peacefully at home after a battle with lymphoma, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Syd for 63 years. Dearly loved mother of Grant and Cushla, and Vicki. Beloved aunt to Richard Fifield and Penny Benson.
"Many thanks to Cranford Hospice and St John Ambulance for all their support over the last 6 months."
A private cremation will take place and we hope at a future time to have a memorial service to celebrate Pam's life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. All messages to the Watters family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2020