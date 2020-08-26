TRACEY, Pamela Helen
(nee Davidson):
15.2.1953 - 21.8.2020
Peacefully at Longview. Cherished younger daughter of the late Kath and Bill Davidson. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jeanette and Lance Watson. Special aunt of Natalie and Jeremy (Raumati), Elizabeth (Melbourne), Andrew and Sally (Wellington). Adoring great-aunt of Joshua, Mitchell, Zachary, George and Olive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either www.dementiawellington.org.nz/ donate or www.neurological.org.nz/donate. Messages to the family may be posted to 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. Special thanks to the Longview staff for the love and care of Pam. A private cremation has been held. Memorial details to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020