Pamela THOMPSON

Death Notice

THOMPSON,
Pamela Bertha:
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday 28th October 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Wife of the late Allan Stuart Thompson (Blue). Mother of Susan, Gary, Bruce (dec), Wendy and Denise (dec). Grandmother of Ifa, Salesi, Vickey, Pamela, Stuart, Harry and Ester. Great-grandmother of Wiremu and Ella Rose. Special thanks to St John Ambulance and NZ Police, Levin.
'With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass, and although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay.'
In accordance with Pamela's wishes a private family service and cremation has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 1, 2019
