Pamela Mabel (Pam):

Of Paraparaumu. On Saturday, 22 August 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks. Aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Ray, and dearly loved Mum of Lynne (dec), Lawrie & Rachel (Nelson), Steve & Sally, Murray & Pauline, Chrissy, and Matt & Debbie (Australia). Beloved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pam's family sincerely thanks everyone at Sevenoaks, who gave her such amazing love, care and friendship over her 4 years in the Apartments, and then the past 2 years in the Care Facility. Due to Covid restrictions on numbers, we regret attendance at Pam's funeral will be limited to family only, but friends are welcome to "attend" via Live-stream. Please go to Kapiti Coast Funeral Home/Obituaries/Saunders for live-stream instructions. The service will commence at 2.00pm Tomorrow (Thursday, 27 August). Messages for the Saunders Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.







