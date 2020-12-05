REEVE, Pamela Adrienne
(nee Beach):
Died peacefully at the Rita Angus Retirement Village on Saturday 28th November 2020, aged 86. Wife of the late Murray. Loved mother of Richard, Tony and Steven. Sister of Jocelyn (Jo) Kung. Aunt of Nicholas and Michele. Grandmother of Alysia and Timothy. Special thanks to the staff at Rita Angus. Your love and support for Pam has been greatly appreciated. Messages to 'the Reeve family' may be left in Pamela's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- P.O. Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2020