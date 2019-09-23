OAKLEY, Pamela:
Passed away in her sleep on 22nd September 2019, in her 92nd year. Cherished wife of the late Donald Leslie Oakley. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Colleen & Barry, David & Amanda and the late Lynette. Loving nana to Penny, Justin and Robin & Megan Angel, Emily & James Usmar, Rebecca & Geoff White. Great-nana to Jackson, Logan, Eva, Holly, Flynn, Thomas and Olive. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village for their care and support of Pamela. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be donated online at www.marypotter.org.nz Messages to 'the Oakley family' may be left in Pamela's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Pamela will be held at the Miramar Links Golf Club, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, Miramar, on Tuesday 24th September at 5.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019