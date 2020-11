NEWSOME, Pamela May:



Born 27.11.1928, mother of Peter, Joanna and Rebecca, is remembered today with love on what would have been her 92nd birthday. She passed away peacefully on 5 September 2020. Beloved sister of the late Roy Savage, sister-in-law of Renate and cherished aunt to Christopher, John, Catherine and Elizabeth. Pamela's love, humour and kindness touched and enriched so many lives. We all miss her dearly but find comfort in the many wonderful memories we have of her. Forever in our hearts and remembered by her grandchildren and all her extended family. God Bless.