NEWSOME, Pamela May:
Died peacefully on Saturday 5 September 2020, aged 91 years. Much loved mother of Peter, Joanna and Rebecca, mother-in-law of Lorna and Philip, grandmother to Virginia, Michelle, Jonathan, Rachel, Olivia and Andrew, and great-grandmother to Alexander, Harrison and James. A treasured friend to many and long-time patron of St James Church and NZ Red Cross. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Stroke Foundation NZ. Present COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings constrain Pamela's funeral to an invitation-only service to be held at St James Anglican Church, Lower Hutt, at 11.00am on Thursday 10 September 2020. This service will be recorded for later viewing at
https://www.youtube.com/channel/
UCSpbMc9SEQvHk0E-WUJfUGQ
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2020