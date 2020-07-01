NATHAN, Pamela:
Passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 in Auckland. Much loved wife of the late Richard and mother of Jon, Susan, Margaret, Jeni and Carollyn. Loved grandmother and great grandmother to all. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, PO Box 75-560, Manurewa, Auckland 2243, would be appreciated. Messages to family may be posted C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 3 July at 11.00am, followed by burial at Masterton Pioneer Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2020