Death Notice

MOORE, Pamela Sherilyn
(formerly Low, née Rosson):
Passed away in Omaha, Nebraska, USA, on Saturday 22 February 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Denny Moore. A very much loved mother and mother-in-law to Justin and Diane Low, Shelley and Ray Marshall. Loved Nana of Jordan, Jenna, Georgia, Jay and Lucy. Great-Nana to Jaylin, Capri, Boston and Armani. First wife of Jim Low. A Memorial Service to celebrate Pam's life will be held on Friday 20 March, at 11.00am, at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020
