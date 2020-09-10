KILLALEA, Pamela

Irene (Pam, Bliss, P.I.J.):

15.9.1940 - 8.9.2020

After a long and fierce battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Mike. Daughter & daughter-in-law of Ina (dec) Russell Dean (Pop), Joe (dec) & Audrey (dec) Killalea, sister & sister-in-law of Ken (dec) & Berry Jones, Pete & Sally O'Flaherty, Wendy & John Noble, Terry & Sophie Killalea, Steph & Paul Lambert, Verne & Jean Anderson. Loved and admired Mother, Gran & Great Gran of Brent, Kat & Aria Killalea, Paul, Kim, Matthew (dec), Olivia & Ethan Mellor-Killalea, Blair & Katie Killalea, Joanna & Jason Walford-Killalea, Caitlin, Richard & Theia Killalea, Amanda Garrow & Vincent Garrow-Killalea. Loved Aunty & of all her nieces and nephews. Special friend of Geraldine Annan, Christine Cowley, Jackie Chatfield and many more. Mother and Gran to her Surrogate Daughters and grandchildren (You know who you are).

Mum we will miss your wisdom, wit, opinion & smile.

Many thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice and Summerset Trentham Hospital for your treatment and compassion. Keeping with Mum's wishes no service will be held. No flowers or cards please. Instead donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be greatly appreciated.



