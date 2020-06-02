HURST, Pamela Elizabeth
(nee Davies):
1 December 1943
– 30 May 2020
Dearly loved wife of the late Rex, mum of Robyn and Alan, mother-in-law of Stephen. Gran of Kylie, Brandon, Julia, Catherine and Emily, and great-gran of Bella. Loved cousin of Geoff and his family – Louise, Rhys and Nick. Special thanks to the staff at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village for their loving care of Mum. Pam's funeral will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 100 St Andrews Road, Epsom, on Friday 12 June, at 11.00am. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in Dominion Post from June 2 to June 6, 2020