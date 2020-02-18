HAMILTON, Pamela May:
On 15th February 2020, at Wellington Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Loved mother of the late Richard Mansell (died 8th February 2020) and Joanne Bendal. Much loved grandmother to David, his wife Rebecca, and great-grandmother to Adrian. Pam was also loved by the Cole and Alexander families. Our grateful thanks to Dr Alison Foster and Judy Hemi for their compassionate care of Pam. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Hamilton family may be left in Pam's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Pam will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 20th February, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2020