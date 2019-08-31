DOWSETT,
Pamela Rosalie (nee Bryce):
On 17th August 2019, peacefully at the end of a battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Colin Dowsett (England) (separated); sister-in-law of Carol Hales (England); cousin of Malcolm and Anthony Gleeson (Queensland), and Gavin Gleeson (deceased) and Alison Klinkenberg (New South Wales). Special friend of Peter Appleton; friend and colleague of many in Australia and New Zealand and of others dotted around the globe! Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Pamela's life in Christ Church Anglican Church, Wicksteed Street, Whanganui, on Wednesday 4th September 2019, at 2.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
