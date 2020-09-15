COATE, Pamela Elizabeth:
Passed away on 30 August 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved, caring and devoted wife of Clifford Francis. Much loved and respected mum of Jeff, Brett and Stephanie. Loved mother-in-law of Kim and Shiralee. Doting and loving nana of Alamein, Kelly-Anne, Joshua, Jessica and Tannith, and her many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Rest in peace our
Beloved Mum
Message to 'the Coate family' may be left in Pamela's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Due to Pamela's request, a private funeral has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 15, 2020