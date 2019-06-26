BURGESS, Pamela (Pam):
Peacefully on Monday 24 June 2019 at Churtonleigh Rest Home. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Max. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Candice; and Wendy. Loved 'Nana Pam' of Meg, Abby & Joe; & Olivia and Hayden. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Graham (dec) and Nannette, and aunty to Alan & Tracey. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Friday 28 June at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages for the Burgess Family can be sent c/- PO Box 50514, Porirua.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on June 26, 2019