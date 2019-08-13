BRYANT, Pamela Olive May:
13.02.1929 - 11.08.2019
Peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home and Hospital, Upper Hutt. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom Bryant. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris & Paul Murray, Louise Prickett & the late Hugh Prickett, Julie & Bruce Snowsill, Alison & Jean-Claude Mélone. Loved grandmother of Blair & Sonia; Nikki, Mandy & Sally; Hilary & James; Stephanie, Matt & Adam. Loved by her 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at St Margaret's Church, Dunns Rd, Silverstream, on Friday 16th August 2019 at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2019