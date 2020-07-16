BROWN,
Pamela Wordsworth (Pam):
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 13 July 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Mike (late), mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, David & Suzanne, Ann & Richard. Granny Pam was much loved by Harry and Tara (UK), Ella, Tom and Henry, Robbie and Tim. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at Wellesley College, 611A Marine Drive, Days Bay, on Friday 17 July at 2.00pm. All messages to the 'Brown family' may be sent c/- PO 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2020