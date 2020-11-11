BOTHAM (LONGBOTTOM),
Pamela Margaret:
Peacefully at Summerset Village, Trentham, on 8th November 2020; in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Thomas; mother and mother-in-law of Vivienne and Greg, David and Jenny, Barbara and Chris, Margaret and Margie, John and Raewyn; grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to 13. A service to celebrate her life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knight's Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 12 November at 2.30pm, and thereafter private cremation. All messages to "the Botham family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020