BISS, Pamela Marguerite:
Pam died peacefully at Nelson on Monday, July 8, 2019. Much loved wife, mother, and companion of Simon, Amanda, Judy, Kate, Sally, and Sarah. Loved "Grannie Pammie" of George, Milly, and Hattie. Pam will be buried in a private family ceremony at Nelson, and a memorial gathering will subsequently be held at the Martinborough Town Hall at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Floral tributes only from home gardens please. Pam has jumped her final fence, and is also formally excused from any further watches at sea.
Respectfully cared for by
Shone and Shirley
Funeral Directors
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019