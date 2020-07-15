LUKA, Palekasala:
Passed away on 13 July 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lehina Luka. Father of Koleti, Lino, Tui, Malia, Velonika, Henry, Sam and Tauti. Grandfather of 30 and Great-Grandfather of 45. Family Service for Pale will be held in St Bernadette's Catholic Church, 194 Naenae Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 16 July at 6.00pm. Funeral Service will be held in Holy Family Catholic Church, 169 Mungavin Ave, Porirua, on Friday 17 July at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2020