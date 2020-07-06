NASH, Paddy
(Joy Alison, nee Simmers):
Of Paraparaumu Beach. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 4 July 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie, Carol (dec), and Paul & Lynne. Granpad of Daniel, Rebecca, and Jessye. A service to celebrate Paddy's life will be held at the Kapiti Uniting, Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach on Wednesday 8 July 2020 at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Nash Family" C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020