  • "Sorry I can't be there to celebrate Paddy's life with the..."
    - Wendy and Peter Mohan
  • "Privileged to have known you, Paddy!"
    - Christine Vaughan-Dawkes
NASH, Paddy
(Joy Alison, nee Simmers):
Of Paraparaumu Beach. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 4 July 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie, Carol (dec), and Paul & Lynne. Granpad of Daniel, Rebecca, and Jessye. A service to celebrate Paddy's life will be held at the Kapiti Uniting, Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach on Wednesday 8 July 2020 at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Nash Family" C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

