  • "Tina, Tim and Dan and your families. Our very Deepest..."
  • "Condolences to the Cleary family and all that loved Paddy...."
    - Richard Blair
  • "Tim, Dan & family. Thinking of you at this sad time...."
    - Bruce Goodman
  • "Thinking of you all. Sorry to read of Paddys passing. Love..."
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Chapel of Our Lady's Home of Compassion,
2 Rhine St,
Island Bay,
CLEARY, Paddy:
Son of Sir Timothy Patrick Cleary and Lady Nea Constance Cleary (nee' Jervis) (both dec); brother of Judy, Jervis and Annie; father of Tina, Tim and Dan; grandfather of Micky, Romi, Bella, Nina, Jordi, Maia and Jamie. Died 19 July 2020. Says who?

Paddy's service will be held at The Chapel of Our Lady's Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine St, Island Bay, on Saturday 25 July, commencing at 1.00pm.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco.

Published in Dominion Post from July 21 to July 22, 2020
