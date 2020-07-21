CLEARY, Paddy:
Son of Sir Timothy Patrick Cleary and Lady Nea Constance Cleary (nee' Jervis) (both dec); brother of Judy, Jervis and Annie; father of Tina, Tim and Dan; grandfather of Micky, Romi, Bella, Nina, Jordi, Maia and Jamie. Died 19 July 2020. Says who?
Paddy's service will be held at The Chapel of Our Lady's Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine St, Island Bay, on Saturday 25 July, commencing at 1.00pm.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco.
Published in Dominion Post from July 21 to July 22, 2020