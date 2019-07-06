KNOWLES,
Owen Ralph (Ralph):
Born Dunedin - November 1, 1944. Died Christchurch - July 3, 2019. Loved son of the late Richard and Joyce Knowles. Loved partner of Max Broadbent and the late David Pine. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of the late Brian and Lola, Gore, the late Barry, Kay and Robin Klitscher, Wellington, Patricia and Jim Stewart, Canada.
A devoted and admired "golden" uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
Messages may be addressed to the Knowles family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Youth would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/orknowles0307. A Requiem Mass for Ralph will be Celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral Catholic Church, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Monday, July 8, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019