GLEESON, Owen William:
KForce No. 206880, Sgt.
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Metlifecare on Saturday, 28 December 2019. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Maree and Mike Franklin, Bill and Tanya, Mark and Toni. Loved Poppa to Sam, Charlotte, Belinda, Lachie, Jess, Ryan, Ed and Jack. Loved great-grandfather of Edward, Tessa and Patrick.
R.I.P.
Messages to the Gleeson family, c/- PO Box 7162, Palmerston North. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Owen's life will be held at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, 31 December 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Feilding Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 30, 2019