BEGLEY,
Owen Joseph (Joe):
On 13th December 2019, at Wellington Hospital, aged 79 years. Loved lifelong partner of Nerida, cherished father and father-in-law of Chris & Molly and Sara. Grandfather of Joshua and 'Joe' to Sierra and Jack. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital and the Care on Call team for their care and support of Joe. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Spinal Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Begley family' may be left in Joe's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. Joe's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, cnr Hobart St and Miramar Ave, Miramar, on Wednesday 18th December at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in church on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 16, 2019