RODGERS,
Oswald John (Ossie):
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at Alexander House Rest Home, Feilding. Loved husband of the late Coral, father and father-in-law of Esme and Ross Haigh, Lorraine and Darrell LePine, David and Vivien Rodgers, and Gail Hayman, loved Grandad of his nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Brother of Ivy, Milba, Roy and Doreen. Due to the Covid 19 requirements a private family funeral will be held. Messages to 3 North Street, Feilding 4702.
"Well done, good and faithful servant...enter into the
joy of the Lord."
Matthew 25:33
