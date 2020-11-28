KRAUS, Oswald "Oz":

1926 - 2020

Oz passed away on November 15, at his home in Palm Springs. Oz and the late Ruth (2012) brought their daughters Carol and Chris to Wellington. They were the first skilled immigrants selected to emigrate to New Zealand in 1970 from New York. Together they founded Brick Row Publishing they published the first children's book in Maori and English as well as Poetry New Zealand. They also distributed US and UK small press titles. They moved to Palm Springs in 1999. Oz will be missed by his family and his many friends he kept in contact with for many years.



