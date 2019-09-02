STARK, Oskar Christof:
(Born – Linz, Austria). Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children on Thursday, 29 August 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved husband to the late Anne. Dearly loved father (dad) and father-in-law of Chris and Emma, Leanne and Aschwin. Loved grandad/pop to Matthew, Hannah, and Lara.
Ruhe in Frieden
The family would like to acknowledge all the doctors, nurses and carers who have cared for Oskar over the years. In accordance with the families wishes, a private funeral will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019