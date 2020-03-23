VERBIEST, Oscar Johan:

Of Wanaka, formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully at Aspiring Enliven Care Home on Thursday 19 March 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Tine, loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Sally, much loved Opa of Simon, Jonathan and Kate. Loved brother of Adrie, Lucien and Gre. According to Oscar's wishes a private cremation has been held. Due to the Covid-19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Madeleine and the team at Aspiring Enliven for their wonderful care of Oscar. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aspiring Enliven Care Home are welcome and may be made directly to the Home at 21 Cardrona Valley Road, Wanaka 9381. Messages to PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340.

A friend to many, a positive and rock solid man with a great outlook on life.

We will miss him.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago &

Lakes District

F.D.A.N.Z.



