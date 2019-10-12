GOLDSPINK, Orpah Marie
(formerly Nickalls, nee Jones):
On Friday 11 October 2019, peacefully at Parkwood Lodge. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Nickalls and the late Leonard Goldspink, Much loved mother of Susan, Philip, Debbie, and Anne-Marie. Loved sister of David, Laraine, Kay and the late Glenis. Sadly missed by her many grandchildren and extended family. Special thanks to the staff and carers at Parkwood Lodge for their loving care of Orpah Marie. A service to celebrate Orpah Marie's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 15 October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019