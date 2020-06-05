FE'AUNATI, Omeka:
Of Levin. Finally at rest at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday 3rd June 2020. Aged 79 years. Beloved son of the late Fotualetali and Fe'aunati Kolose. Loved brother of Fe'aunati Tupe, Malaeti'a, Fio Fetalaiga, Taga'i Isaako, Moea'au Kolose, Folasa Fa'apale and sister Fialogo, and their spouses Taugaapaula, Matagi, Marie, Tuto'o To'o, Talalelei and the late Margaret. Special uncle to all his nieces and nephews in New Zealand and overseas. A service for Omeka will be held at St John's on Kent St, Levin, on Saturday 6th June 2020 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, if you wish to attend Omeka's service, please contact 021 084 74708 for details.
Fa'amolemole Taofi Le Mâlô
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2020