DAVISON,
Olwyn Margaret (née Cole):
Of Waikanae, formerly of Kohimarama, Auckland. Passed away peacefully at Winara Hospital on Sunday, 2 August 2020. Aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Ross for 68 years. Much loved mother of Andrea, and mother-in-law of Geoff. A much-loved grandmother to Melissa & Robb, Hayley, and Jackson & Melika, and great-grandmother to Osheana, Nayviah, and Ryker. Loving sister to Gerry and Ron, and sister-in-law to Gwenda and Diane. Thank you to the kind staff at Winara for their loving care. Olwyn's service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday, 7 August 2020, at 11am, thereafter private cremation. Messages may be emailed to
[email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2020