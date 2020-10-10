Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd 56 Onepu Rd Wellington , Wellington 043878301 Death Notice



19.01.1978 - 05.10.2020

We lost a beautiful soul last week when Olivia passed away in ICU surrounded by family. Strong and caring, she meant so much to so many. Olivia saw the heart in everything. Much loved partner of Iain, dedicated and loving mother of Harriet & Olive, adored daughter of Chris, Julie, & Bruce, loyal and thoughtful sister of Juliette & Richard, Adelaide & Blair, Fiona & Alessio, and cherished Auntie to Blair, Eduardo & Emma. A loved niece to Diane & Ron, Shirl & David, Julie, Graeme & Ruth, Neil & Karan. Treasured daughter-in-law of Anne. A special cousin to Jackie & Steve, Sue & Jason, Sally, Hugo, Theo, Sophie, Katie Brown, and all the UK and Australian cousins. The family will be celebrating Olivia's life, her laughter and her loves at the Worser Bay Boating Club, Karaka Bay Road, Seatoun, on Friday 16th October 2020 at 2.30pm. She is expecting you all there! Please note seating and parking will be very limited. She would have wanted all her wonderful family and friends to celebrate so we are catering for both close family and friends to be in the Boating Club itself and for her very wide circle of friends to attend outside the Yacht Club to help celebrate her life. In keeping with Olivia's wishes we are asking that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to Wellington Free Ambulance who worked so hard to ensure we could say goodbye and she could continue to give life to others through the donation of her organs. If you would like to pay respect to Olivia in person, please feel free to visit on Monday between 2pm-4pm and Tuesday 11am-1pm at Harbour City Funeral Home, 56 Onepu Road, Kilbirnie.







