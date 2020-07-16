SMITH,
Olive Frances (nee Lyons):
Formerly of Woodville. Passed away peacefully, at Kiri Te Kanawa Gisborne, on 13 July 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn & Don (dec), Richard & Trudy, Vic & Annette and Cherie. Adored grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Aunty Ol will also be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the amazing team at Kiri Te Kanawa. We invite family and friends to join us at a graveside service, 2.30pm, Friday 17 July, at Woodville Lawn Cemetery, Pinfold Rd, followed by a celebration of Mum's life at the Woodville Bowling Club, Vogel Street.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2020