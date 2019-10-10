PARK, Olive Catherine:
1934 - 2019
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tina-Maria & John, Jacqueline, Mark & Petra, Sue & Chris. Grandmother to Matthew, Rachel & Zared, Bernadette & Glenn, Peter, Thomas, Charlotte & Jean-Pierre. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA, P.O. Box 7069, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be left in Olive's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Olive will be held at The Lady Chapel, Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, cnr Hill and Molesworth Streets, Wellington, on Friday 11th October at 4.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2019