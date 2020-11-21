MORRISON, Olive Vera:
Formerly of Eketahuna, peacefully at Masterton Hospital on 19 November 2020, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Bill (William). Loved Mother of Lilian & Keith (dec), Neil & Hazel, Richard, Doug & Wendy, Barbara & Grant (dec), Graeme & Michelle, & Alex. Friend of Lee. Loved Nana of her grandchildren & great-Grandchildren. Olive's funeral service will be held in the Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Tuesday 24th November, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Eketahuna RSA, or left in the foyer. Messages to The Morrison Family, C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020