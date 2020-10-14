McQUEEN, Olive:
Of Levin, formerly Newlands. Peacefully surrounded by family at Summerset Rest Home Levin, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of John (Ian). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Melanie, Duncan and Ronel. Treasured Grandmother of Zara, Sid, and Layce. Great-Grandmother of Onyx and Lincoln. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset for their loving care and kindness shown to Olive. In accordance with Olive's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020