HANCOX,
Olive Jessie (nee Ohlsson):
On 13th November 2020, at Wellington Regional Hospital, in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late Alan Bronte Hancox. Loved daughter of the late Jessie and Oliver Ohlsson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth & the late John, Annette & Peter and Garth. Adored Grandmother of Rachel & Toby, Sam, Chris & Hayley, Fiona & Mike, and Kate. Very proud great-grandmother of Jackson, Remy and Taylor. Special thanks to the staff of Ultimate Care Maupuia, Te Hopai Home & Wellington Regional Hospital for their care and support of Olive. In lieu of flowers donations to the All Saints Youth Ministry would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Hancox family' may be left in Olive's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. Olive's funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, 90 Hamilton Road, Hataitai, on Friday, 20th November, at 2.00pm, and will be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020