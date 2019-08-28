DOYLE, Olive Darcia:
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, peacefully at Hospice Marlborough, Blenheim, surrounded by her family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Harold, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brendon and Rahira, Jackie and Damian Bason, Adrian and Rina, loved grandmother of Te Puni, Raukura, Marino, Metiria, Tawhirikura, Te Waipiata; Tony; Samantha, Mitchell and Táwera, and great-grandmother of Kayden, Dallan and Skye. Messages to 15 Herbert Street, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service for Olive will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts, Blenheim, at 11.30am on Thursday, August 29, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019