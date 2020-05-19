CHELLEY, Olive Marjorie:
Olive died peacefully on Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at Wanganui Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Walter for 65 years until 2013. It's a great partnership together again. Dearly loved mother to Richard and Lynn (Tauranga), Adrienne (Pahiatua), and Margaret and Bryn Melhop (Queenstown). A loved and respected Grandmother to six grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters. At Olive's request a Private Service has been held. Messages may be sent to 19 Fairway Avenue, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, 3116. In remembrance of Olive, donations may be forwarded to the Salvation Army N.Z.. The time of care and attention from Jane Winstone Retirement Village Staff is deeply appreciated by the family.
Published in Dominion Post on May 19, 2020