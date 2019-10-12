TUISAMOA, Olita Luisa:
(also known as
Tinã of Vaovai, Falealili)
On Sunday 6th October 2019 our Heavenly Father called his faithful servant home who passed peacefully at her Belmont Lower Hutt home amongst her family. Aged 95. Loved very much by her children the late Tuaopepe Tifã and Oloatauã Seve Anapu & Tofiomavaega Poata and Vi'i Tuisamoa. Much loved Aunty to all her nephews and nieces from her Aiga Tuisamoa. Loved and missed by her Tuitele Aiga of Leone Tutuila and America. Treasured Tinã to her 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. The last of her generation.
IMPORTANT NOTICES:
Tinã (Olita Luisa) will be lying in state at EFKS CCCS 37 Mitchell Street, Lower Hutt, as of Monday 14 October 2019. Services as follows: Family Service will be held at EFKS CCCS Lower Hutt, 37 Mitchell Street, Epuni at 6.00pm on 16 October 2019. Funeral Service will be held at EFKS CCCS Lower Hutt at 10.00am on 17 October, followed by her burial at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019