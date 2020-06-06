Olga WOODS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga WOODS.
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Death Notice

WOODS,
Olga Joyce (Paula):
On June 1, 2020, peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare in Carterton. Dearly beloved wife of the late Dennis (Dinny). Adored mother of Dean and Vikki, mother-in-law of Karen and Duane. Treasured Nana of Courtney & Luke, Eloise & Adrian, Timothy & Morven, Cruze & Pearl, Caleb and Levi. Great-grandmother of Hudson, Addison and Austy. A celebration of Paula's life was held in a private service in Martinborough. Messages to PO Box 88, Martinborough 5741 or visit www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.