WOODS,
Olga Joyce (Paula):
On June 1, 2020, peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare in Carterton. Dearly beloved wife of the late Dennis (Dinny). Adored mother of Dean and Vikki, mother-in-law of Karen and Duane. Treasured Nana of Courtney & Luke, Eloise & Adrian, Timothy & Morven, Cruze & Pearl, Caleb and Levi. Great-grandmother of Hudson, Addison and Austy. A celebration of Paula's life was held in a private service in Martinborough. Messages to PO Box 88, Martinborough 5741 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020