TORRINGTON,

Olga Jacquiline:

Karrene & Neil, Christine & Robert, Jacquie and families wish to sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the personal messages of sympathy, written messages, food, flowers and phone calls they received during their recent loss of Olga, our much loved Mother, Mother-in-law, Nana and Great-Nana. We would like to specifically thank Drs and staff at Wairarapa Hospital for their care, Pam Bailey for the lovely service, and to those who travelled from near and far to attend the service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation.



