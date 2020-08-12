Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga TORRINGTON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Richmond Chapel Richmond Rd Carterton View Map Death Notice



Jacquiline (nee Johanson):

Of Featherston (formerly of Island Bay, Wellington). On Monday 10th August 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank (they were married for 66 years). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Karrene and Neil Henderson (Hamilton); Christine and Robert Hills (Christchurch); and Jacquie and the late Philip Brookman (Featherston). Loved Nana of Kim, Matt, and Dave; Ben, Luke, Andrea, and Katie; and Rowan. Loved Great-Nana to her 16 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff of HDU and MSW Wairarapa Hospital for their care of Olga. In lieu of flowers a donation to Starship Children's Hospital, Private Bag 92024, Auckland 1142, would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A celebration of Olga's life will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Tuesday 18th August 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Torrington family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or can be left on Olga's tribute page at







