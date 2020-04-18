CONNER, Olga Jeanne:
Of Upper Hutt, passed away on Tuesday, 14th April 2020, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Glenn Conner. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Laura, Margaret and Tony. Grandma to Chris, Stephen and Zoe, Michael and Rachel, Stephanie and Jason, Andrew and Mieka, Harrison and Sophie. Great-grandma to Cullen, Nora, Freddie, Chloe, Paxton, Ryver and Addison.
"Mum, you leave us with lovely memories and you will be forever in our hearts."
Messages to the 'Conner Family' may be left in Olga's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2020