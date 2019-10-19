ARTEMIEV, Olga:
Passed away peacefully on
17 October 2019. Loved sister of the late Jean Pigareff, and Germaine Mensot, and their families; beloved mother of Serge, Natalia, Boris and Nikolai; loved mother-in-law to Ali and all her 'daughters', and loved Baboushka to all her grandchildren; and most cherished friend of the late Olga (Lola) Federoff, and the late Gill Williams.
Loved and missed by all
A service to celebrate Olga's life to be held on Thursday 24 October at 1.30pm at the Salvation Army, 4 Normanby St, Newtown, Wellington, followed by private committal. Messages to Harbour City Funeral Home, 56 Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6022.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2019