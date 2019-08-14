KNYVETT,
Ola Baldwin (nee Peters):
Died on 11 August 2019, at Cashmere Hospital, aged 102. Loved wife of the late Mark Knyvett and loved mother and mother-in-law of Warwick, Peter and Catherine, and extended families. Sister of the late Joyce, Ralph (El Alamein), Errol (RAF Bomber Command), Keith and Marjorie Peters. Sister-in-law of Joan Peters (Taradale). Much cherished and loved by all family and friends. Grateful thanks to Dr Denis Delany and all staff at Cashmere Hospital for the excellent care of Ola over the past two years. In accordance with Ola's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Messages to the Knyvett Family, PO Box 13090, Johnsonville 6440.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2019